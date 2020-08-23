Baghel urges Rahul Gandhi to take charge of Congress again

Raipur, Aug 23 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party again so that it reaches new heights after overcoming the present crisis and urged dissident leaders not to go public with their disagreements.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi released to the media on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the Gandhi family had immensely contributed to transform the country from a poor nation to a modern one.

The 135-year-old Congress has faced several ups and downs but crores of party workers had always shown unwavering faith in the Gandhi family. The people of the country based on democratic traditions too have reposed their confidence on the family, he said.

The Chief Minister stated in the letter that presently, a few party leaders had publicly started a public discussion on their disagreements with the leadership.

“My request to party leaders is it is a challenging time. We need to maintain unity. It is tradition of the party to hold detailed discussions at different levels and democratically take decisions,” he said.

Baghel added that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress scored a good result in the Gujarat Assembly election and formed governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

As the hopes of workers, farmers and youths lie in the Congress, the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is a necessity now, he remarked.

Baghel urged Rahul Gandhi to remain unshaken despite the voice of dissent and re-lead the party.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.