Bahrain lawmaker threatens trade boycott with India over anti-Muslim violence

Bahraini lawmaker, Abdulrazzaq Hattab has levelled strong criticism on India’s treatment of its Muslim community and said that they would take severe action against India, including a trade boycott if the country doesn’t fix its act.

In a recent speech in the parliament, he stated that Muslims in India, particularly in Assam and Kashmir suffer from violence, abuse and systematic killing. He accused India of using persecutory practices and restricting the rights, freedom and religious practices of Muslims.

“Muslims in India, particularly in Assam and Kashmir are facing violence, abuse and systematic killing,” says Bahraini law maker Abdulrazzaq Hattab. pic.twitter.com/P7WQ4WLqSA — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) November 10, 2021

“These practices are against international laws and Abrahamic religions, and also contradict with humanity and the country’s obligation to provide safety to its citizens and their freedom regardless of their religion and beliefs,” the Bahraini lawmaker stated, adding that they sincerely announce their dissatisfaction and concern against unjustified violence that Indian Muslims are undergoing.

“We also announce that we strongly stand with respect to Islam and the 150 million Muslims in India,” he remarked.

Abdulrazzaq stated that the international trade between Bahrain and India exceeds 105 billion dollars annually and threatened the Indian government with economic consequences in case it continues restrictions and violence on Muslims. “We are announcing we will undergo severe action, including trade boycott,” he stated.

“We tried multiple times to meet with the Indian ambassador in Bahrain to send our message to his government, however, he was making unjustified excuses,” the lawmaker said.