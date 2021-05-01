Bahrain MPs calls for the suspension of the flight with India amid COVID-19 surge

Manama: Bahrain parliament has requested the government to suspend all flights and the closure of airspace with India, after the situation of the COVID-19 second wave in India, local media reported.

India is experiencing a dramatic increase in infections in COVID-19, with hospitals short of oxygen and other essential medical supplies.

In an emergency proposal sent to the government, the Bahraini Council of Representatives called for a halt to all flights with India, including passenger flights, to allow only return to Bahrain.

The first deputy head of the legislature, MP Abdulnabi Salman, said, “The reason we have presented this proposal is what is happening in friendly India regarding an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented way due to a virus mutant and the enormity of human losses that have prompted international aid, including from Bahrain.”

“Bahrain has a centuries-old historical relationship with India. But what is happening now requires immediate caution and vigilance. Salman called for a temporary ban on flights with India to protect Bahraini citizens and foreign residents. Demanded

Several countries have already suspended flights with India over the health situation there. Bahrain on Tuesday began imposing sanctions on visitors from three countries, including India.

According to the new rules, all passengers arriving in Bahrain from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, including those passing through them, will be required to use the QR code to prove the results of PCR testing for COVID-19 virus detection and how certificate, which was issued 48 hours before departure from any of the three countries.

There are about 450,000 to 500,000 Indians and 120,000 Pakistanis living in Bahrain. According to an estimate by the Bangladeshi embassy, there are about 1.5 million Bangladeshis in Bahrain.

All the passengers, citizens and foreigners must undergo a series of PCR tests costing BD36 at their own expense. The first test is taken on arrival and the second five days later. The third and final test is on the 10th day.