Bailey bridge built on Jammu-Srinagar highway, road opened

Jammu, Jan 16 : After remaining closed for a week due to the collapse of a bridge, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been thrown open for one-way traffic with the installation of a bailey bridge, officials said on Saturday.

“After the installation of the bailey bridge near Kela Morh, Ramban, only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway subject to fair weather and better road condition,” the traffic police said.

“No vehicle shall be allowed in the opposite direction. The weight bearing capacity of the installed bailey bridge is less than 40 metric tonnes. The traffic control unit in Srinagar shall liaise with the traffic control room in Ramban before releasing the traffic.”

The traffic police further added that permanent restoration of the road will take time and is expected to be completed by the first week of March.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on January 10 due to the sudden collapse of a bridge at Kela Morh, around 150 km from Jammu. The highway is the main road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

