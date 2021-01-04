Bajaj Auto reports 11% rise in December sales

Mumbai, Jan 4 : Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 11 per cent growth in total sales during December on a year-on-year basis.

According to the company, total sales during the month under review grew to 3,72,532 units from 336,055 units sold during the corresponding month of 2019.

However, Bajaj Auto’s total domestic sales declined, standing at 139,606 units — down (-) 9 per cent — from 153,163 units sold in December last year.

The company’s overall exports zoomed by 27 per cent to 232,926 units from 182,892 units shipped out during the like month of 2019.

In terms of two-wheelers, the company’s total sales rose by 19 per cent to 338,584 units from 284,802 units sold in December last year.

But commercial vehicle sales during the month under review declined by 34 per cent to 33,948 units from 51,253 units sold during the like period of last year.

