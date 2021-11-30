Bajrang Dal activists disrupt Christian prayer meeting in Belur

Belur: In an incident that took place in Belur Town of Karnataka on Sunday, Bajrang Dal activists allegedly disrupted the Christian prayer meeting.

At Jesus Prayer Hall where the meeting was taking place, heated arguments too took place between the activists and devotees.

Upon receiving the information, cops reached the spot and succeeded in dispersing the mob.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the activists claimed that forced religious conversions were taking place at the hall.

The regional coordinator of Bajrang Dal Raghu Sakaleshpura has been quoted saying that at the hall, the people were being lured to convert to Christianity.

He further said that they reached the spot when one of the group’s activists alleged that Hindu gods are being insulted at the hall.

Denying the allegations, the in-charge of the hall Suresh Paul said that constitution gave him the right to hold prayers on his personal property. He further challenged the Bajrang Dal to prove its allegations.