Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 on cards? Details inside

Hyderabad: Veteran writer K.V.Vjiayendra Prasad confirms a sequel to the most loved movie of 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan which starred Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra in the lead roles.

The film was the biggest hit of that year, giving a new face to the commercial Hindi cinema. It completed six years, and the fans have finally got what they’re asking for years – Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

The news came from the ace writer K.V.Vjiayendra Prasad, who apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, also had written India’s one of the biggest films Bahubali.

The emotional rollercoaster was directed by Kabir Khan was not only a huge box office success but also an audience favorite.

The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in major roles and we were also introduced to Harshali Malhotra who played the adorable ‘Munni’.

Prasad also shared the idea with Salman and he happens to have liked it. Not much is known as yet about the director or the rest of the cast members but the idea of a sequel is quite satisfying.

The Blockbuster Khan hasn’t had a happy outing the last time with the ‘not so good performance in his previous film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

However, he has some exciting projects lined up and will next be seen in Kick 2, Tiger 3, and also has an extended cameo to play in the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer ‘Pathan’.