Balakrishnan to stay as CPI-M secy, son’s ED custody extended

Thiruvananthapuram/Bengaluru, Nov 7 : Beleaguered Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday appeared to have got some relief when his party decided to back him, despite his son Bineesh Kodiyeri’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Bengaluru getting extended for another four days.

Bineesh is being questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Addressing the media soon after a two-day party meeting got over in the Kerala capital, he was asked several questions about his son. When asked about the opposition demand that he should quit, he shot back, “We wish to say to other parties that they should at least give the option to decide who should lead his party, to the party,”.

“Do we suggest who should lead the Congress party,” asked Balakrishnan.

And when asked about his son, Balakrishnan said, “Bineesh is only an individual and not a public servant. He does not have any role in public life in any capacity. Let the agency go ahead with the probe and let the court decide. If he has done any wrong, let him be given any punishment. The party is also of the same opinion,” said Balakrishnan.

“His family has raised certain issues about the raid by the ED. Let the ED and the court decide on that,” added Balakrishnan.

In response to another question he said, “Even though I am his father, I am also the secretary of the CPI-M and when it comes to choosing between the party and an individual, I will choose my party.”

Balakrishnan’s younger son, Bineesh Kodiyeri, was arrested by the ED on October 29.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.