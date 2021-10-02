Balmuri Venkat is congress candidate for Huzurabad by-poll

Hyderabad: The Congress finally took a decision to rope in its candidate to fight Huzurabad by poll on October 30. The TPCC finalized the name of Balmuri Venkat, president of NSUI, as the candidate for the Huzurabad by poll.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy and party state in charge Manikam Tagore took the decision after a nod from AICC according to information. There was criticism by the ruling party that the Congress failed to finalize its candidate for the polls.

The TRS fielded its student wing chief Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the candidate, and Etela Rajender is in fray from the BJP for the bypoll. The EC recently announced the schedule for the bypoll to be held on October 30 and results to be announced on November 2. The Congress is to conduct campaigns in the segment for the bypoll