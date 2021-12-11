Bandaru Dattatreya meets Syed Viqaruddin’s family, pays tribute

Hyderabad: Haryana governor and former member of Lok Sabha for Secunderabad from 2014 to 2019 Bandaru Dattatreya visited the residence of late Syed Viqaruddin Qadri Editor of Rehanuma-e-Deccan newspaper and chairman of the Indo Arab Friendship League here on December 11, and paid tribute to the departed soul.

Syed Viqaruddin Qadri passed away on December 9, night after a prolonged illness. He was 82 years old. For a few months, Qadri was under treatment in a private hospital. On December 9, in the evening he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away at 11:30 p.m.

Bandaru Dattatreya met nephew Ahmed Amir Khan and other family members of the deceased and expressed his heartfelt condolence on the passing away of Viqaruddin.

The governor recalled his long association with Syed Viqaruddin when he was the union agriculture minister and stated that the role of Syed Viqaruddin in strengthening the country’s economy, through the Indo-Arab League’s continued efforts of strengthening the ties between India and the Arab world cannot be forgotten, similarly his strong support to the Palestine cause had been exemplary.

Dattatreya said that humanity was more important to Viqaruddin than religion and caste, and he had never compromised his strong belief in secularism and principles.

He said his death is a big loss to Journalism especially Urdu Journalism and expressed sorrow at his passing away. He prayed for the soul to rest in peace. The governor advised Ahmed Amir Khan to continue his uncle’s mission and follow his principles.

Syed Viqaruddin was laid to rest at a cemetery in the Old City on Friday afternoon. Mahmood Ali, Minister in the cabinet of TRS, also visited the house of the deceased and stayed there for some time after the burial.