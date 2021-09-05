Bandi Sanjay criticizes KCR for postponing Huzurabad by-polls

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today criticized the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for postponing the Huzurabad by-election on the pretext of Covid, saying the launch of KCR educational institutions was a testament to his dual tongue. He said TRS leaders had postponed the by-election for fear of defeat.

He said corporate schools fees collected lakhs of rupees from each student and giving commissions to TRS leaders.

He recalled that corporates had closed schools on the pretext of collecting fees.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the form President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Sanjay garlanded at his portrait at the Mandana Pally camp. Afterwards, Bandi Sanjay honored many teachers.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, former minister Chandrasekhar, Padayatra organizer Dr Manohar Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, former MP Ramesh Rathore, Lankala Deepak Reddy and spokesperson Rakesh Reddy were present on the occasion.

Afterwards, Sanjay praised the services rendered by the teachers to the country and the society.

He attributed his father to being a teacher because he was at this level. He said that he had learned to think about the country and Dharma because of his father and had reached this level by regularly attending RSS organized meetings.

There should be one school per kilometer in the state . In contrast to the KCR regime, there is a wine shop and a bar per kilometer. He said the replacement of new teacher posts was not pending and the number of teachers was being reduced by closing existing schools.

Teachers who feared that KCR would threaten to dissolve teacher unions in the MLC elections claimed that OTC had made a mistake to TRS. If the teacher is afraid to shape the country, he asked the society to think once and for all what the situation will be like.

He clarified that teachers have a history of changing governments and there is no need to fear anyone anymore and the BJP will stand by them. They have a history of eating sticks for the PRC in the past. He mocked that if Narendra Modi works for 18 hours, KCR will sleep for 18 hours.

KCR, who took flowers to the elders and mourned for the media, said that he did not care about the deaths of the poor, students and teachers, at least not the documents that were consulted. said that he was making a padayatra to overthrow the TRS government which was ruled by corruption and build a powerful Telangana and asked all the teachers in the state to support this padayatra.