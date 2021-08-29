Bandi Sanjay meets members of parliamentary committee on petroleum and natural gas

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay met the members of the standing committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas led by Ramesh Bidhuri.

Along with Ramesh Bidhuri, members of the Parliamentary Committee, BJP national vice president Bharti Behan, Party National General Secretary Dilip Saikia and other members of the committee were also present.

They were received by the Bandi Sanjay on their arrival in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Bandi Sanjay hosted the committee members and also informed them about the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.