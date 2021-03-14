Bandi Sanjay slams Govt, demand release of party workers

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 14th March 2021 9:48 pm IST

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today slammed the ruling TRS party led state government and demanded it to release the arrested party workers.

He said that they knew the ways on how to protect their party workers. He alleged that the ruling party leaders not only attacked the BJP workers but also got them arrested.

He alleged that the state government had not reacted on the issue of the rape of a minor girl. Commenting on the just concluded MLC elections, he claimed that all the surveys were pointing at the victory of the party.

He alleged that the ruling party had distributed huge amount of money to lure the graduate voters. He alleged that the CM of the state had not responded on the issue of Bhainsa violence so far and added that the ruling party was indulging in cheap politics.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 14th March 2021 9:48 pm IST
Back to top button