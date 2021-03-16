Bandi Sanjay slams IPS officer Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today slammed IPS officers of the state, alleging that they “were turning into criminals”. His remarks came after meeting the party workers who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the communal violence that took place in Bhainsa town on March 7.

Kumar had met the party workers at the Adilabad district jail during the ‘Mulaakat’. He demanded the state government to order a judicial inquiry in the Bhainsa incident, and further alleged that the police had arrested innocent people while leaving the actual accused free.

“We are not scared of the police while alleging that the police had harassed their party workers. The police booked cases against innocent party workers,” Kumar said. He added that details of the Bhainsa incident will be brought to the central government’s notice.

He also targeted senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, and asked the state government as to what it was doing when its officers are running “anti-Hindu organizations”. Sanjay Kumar was referring to Praveen Kumar’s video of taking an oath, wherein he repeated BR Ambedkar’s words, that he would not believe in Hindu gods.