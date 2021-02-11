Bandi Sanjay slams TRS , MIM parties tie up

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today responded on the issue of the election of the mayor and deputy mayor of GHMC. He expressed his anger over the extension of support by MIM to the ruling TRS party in the elections.

Speaking to media persons he said that t he secret alliance between the TRS and the MIM party had once against come to fore . He said that the statement of their party made during the GHMC elections about the alliance between the two parties had become a reality now.

He mocks that both TRS and the MIM parties would love each other in dark.He claimed that the TRS party would not have crossed a single digit mark if the MIM party had extended its support to it. He alleged that the two political parties were now hatching plans to loot the state capital . He warned that they would drag the two parties on road if they resorted to corrupt practices.

Raja Singh too lashes out TRS,MIM

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency Raja Singh today lashed out at ruling TRS and MIM parties. Referring to the victory of TRS party in GHMC mayor and deputy mayor elections, he said that the residents of the state capital had watched every thing . He mocked that two thieves had won the mayor’s post. Reminding the statement of the TRS party leaders that they didn’t have any alliance with the MIM party, he said that the pink had taken the support of the MIM to bag the two posts.