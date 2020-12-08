Bandi Sanjay warns employees’ union leaders

Hyderabad: BJP state president and the Party MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today warned the employees union leaders of the state especially TNGO Association leaders and asked them to not toe the line of ruling TRS party.

He told them that they should remember that the BJP would form the government in the state after the next assembly elections while making it clear to the union leaders that they should remember the fact that the TRS would not remain in power forever. He also said that he was not making the statement out of arrogance.

He claimed that several state government employees were calling them up and complaining that the union leaders were ignoring their problems. Addressing media persons at the state party office, Sanjay demanded the state government to solve the problems being faced by the government employees, teachers and pensioners of the state.

He said that they would hold protest programs in all the districts of the state with a demand to the state government to solve their problems like payment of IR and implementation of PRC.

He urged the Union leaders to extend support to the protest programs being held by the BJP for the solution of their problems. He asked the employees union leaders as to why they were not raising their voice on the controversial LRS.

Sanjay also targeted state police and asked them as to why they did not keep the ruling TRS leaders and ministers under house arrest. Referring to the Bharat bandh program of the opposition political parties he claimed that the bandh was failure in the country.