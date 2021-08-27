Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra to begin at Bhagyalakshmi temple on Saturday

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay will undertake his padayatra from Saturday, starting from Bhagyalaksmi temple abutting Charminar.

Named Praja Sangrama Yatra, it will be formally inaugurated by the union tourism minister G Kishen Reddy.

BJP National General Secretary and BJP Telangana in charge Tarun Chugh will also grace the occasion along with BJP OBC morcha national president Dr K Laxman, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao MLAs Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and others.

The yatra will start from Bhagyalakshmi Temple and will pass via Madina – Afzalgunj – Begum Bazar – MJ Market – Exhibition Grounds – Nampally – Assembly – Lakdikapooll – Masab Tank towards – Mehdipatnam, with a night halt at G Pulla reddy Pharmacy college.

Bandi Sanjay’s Yatra will end at Huzurabad, as reported earlier.

The BJP minority morcha state president Afsar Pasha released an Urdu poster of the Yatra and said that elaborate arrangements have been made at Laad Bazaar where a podium has been set up to welcome Sanjay.

KTR takes jibe at Sanjay’s yatra

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for taking up a state-wide pada yatra.

“Why is Bandi Sanjay taking up a pada yatra? Is he unable to use his bandi (vehicle) due to the hike in petrol price? Will Bandi do a quick survey on the government assets available in the state and report the same to the Prime Minister for selling them away?” KTR said, addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He recalled that he explained to people about the BJP’s “Becho India” slogan in the GHMC polls.