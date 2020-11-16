Bangabondhu formed BAKSAL to unite nation, but idea wrongly interpreted: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Nov 16 : Bangladesh Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had formed the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL) aimed at uniting the nation, but the whole idea was wrongly interpreted.

“When the father of the nation formed BAKSAL he wanted to unite the whole nation. He had made a call for unity taking all classes of people,” Hasina, who is also Mujibur’s eldest daughter, said while addressing Parliament on Sunday.

“What Bangabondhu had said, during the constitutional amendment was interpreted in totally the opposite way. He had taken an excellent step to bring about a change in the fate of all people including the poor. It was spoiled, which was very unfortunate,” she added.

Hasina said Mujibur had announced the programs for the second revolution for the socio-economic development of the country.

But it led to widespread criticism, she said, adding, that many things were said including that he arranged a one-party rule and wanted to grip power.

“The criticism started in such a way. It was unfortunate that he was brutally killed. As a result, he could not do that work.”

Noting that the only goal of her father was to bring smiles on the faces of the unhappy people, Hasina said he amended the constitution and took a five-year program.

“I believe that if he could have done it in the next five years, now Bangladesh would be established as a developed country in the world. But unfortunately, he was not allowed to do so,” she said.

Meanwhile, President M Abdul Hamid witnessed the proceedings of Parliament from the presidential box on Sunday.

He also delivered his speech focusing on the life, works, and philosophy of Bangabandhu in the special session.

On November 9, Hasina had tabled the resolution under Rule-147 (1) of the Rules of Procedure of the House to hold a special discussion on life, works, and philosophy of Bangabondhu.

In the last days the special session, Awami League lawmakers, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Md Emaz Uddin Pramanik, and Ali Ashraf took part in the discussion.

After holding five days of special discussions, the resolution was passed unanimously in Parliament on Sunday night with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.