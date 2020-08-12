Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: Quader

Dhaka, Aug 11 : Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has hailed the strength of the nation’s historic ties with India, saying his country is a “shining example” of communal harmony in the world.

“Evil communal groups attack and try to destroy communal harmony in Bangladesh. But I want to assure you that as long as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in power in this country, you have no fear. Our historical relationship with our closest neighbour India is based on our bloodshed during the liberation war,” said Quader as he greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami on behalf of the party and Prime Minister Hasina on Tuesday.

Quader, who is also Bangladesh’s Road Transport and Bridges Minister, stressed on the need for building a prosperous country with a secular spirit. He said Janmashtami is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and one of the major festivals of the Hindu community. “The misdeeds of some confused people, in the name of religion, hurt us nowadays,” he said.

Quader also said Bangladesh is a shining example of communal harmony in the world. Addressing a function through video-conferencing from his official residence, Quader said mosques and temples coexist here while people of a particular religion attend the ceremonies of other religions.

About Dhaka-Delhi ties, he said apart from ensuring internal instability, a country must maintain good relations with its neighbours for its development. In international politics, Quader said, no country can move forward with fraught relations with its neighbours.

“In this reality, the relationship between Bangladesh and India – the Sheikh Hasina government and the Narendra Modi government – has passed the test of time,” he added. Historical ties between the two countries are cemented by the 1971 war, like ‘Rakhi-Bondhon’ and now this friendship is getting stronger and more cordial than at any time in history, he said.

He said resolving the longstanding border issue and the peaceful exchange of enclaves has boosted mutual trust between the two countries. Quader said there has been progress in discussions on the Teesta water issue and the sharing of waters of common rivers.

Source: IANS

