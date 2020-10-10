Bangladeshi woman arrested for staying illegally in Hyd

Hyderabad, Oct 10 : The police on Saturday arrested a Bangladeshi woman for staying in Hyderabad for a decade and fraudulently obtaining Indian voter identity card.

Moyna Aktar alias Munni Shen, 35, and her Indian husband G. Anjaneyulu, a resident of Miryalguda, were arrested from Uppal. The police have also seized voter ID cards obtained in fictitious names and other fraudulent documents.

They have been charged with impersonation, cheating and forgery. The police found that the woman was earlier arrested for indulging in trafficking of women from Bangladesh but had concealed her identity.

A case under Sections 419 , 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 has been registered at the Uppal police station.

Police investigations revealed that Moyna Aktar, who was abandoned by her first husband Nazrul in Bangladesh, came to India 14 years ago along with her son, and illegally stayed in one Sheela Bibi’s beauty parlour at Kothapet in Hyderabad.

Anjaneyulu, who came into contact with Moyna and married her in 2017, managed to get her Indian voter identity card in the fictitious name of Munni Shen and another card for her son in his original name Mohammed Noyun by furnishing fraudulent documents.

According to the police, due to financial crisis she had decided to earn easy money and started bringing women from Bangladesh and lured them into prostitution. In 2015, she along with some other accused were arrested for human trafficking.

After her release from jail in 2017, she continued to indulge in trafficking. On the direction of the court, she was sent to the Prajwala Home.

“At that time the accused concealed certain facts about her identity and revealed a fictitious name — Munni Shen,” the police said.

The arrests were made on a tip-off by the in-charge of anti-trafficking NGO Prajwala, Sunita Krishnan, the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.