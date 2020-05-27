Bank mitra robbed of cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Mathura

Mathura: Four bike-borne men allegedly looted a bank ‘mitra’ here of cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

SSP Gaurav Grover said the accused snatched Madan Gopal’s bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh and fled away after pushing him into a roadside ditch.

In his complaint, Gopal said he had withdrawn the money from the Canara bank in Kosi Kalan.

The SSP said a case was registered in the matter and efforts were underway to nab the accused.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.