Barring Assam, BJP may lose all states, predicts Pawar

Pune, March 14 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that barring Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to lose the upcoming Assembly elections in the other three states and a Union Territory.

Addressing the media in his hometown Baramati, Pawar said his assessment was based on the ground level situation and reports emanating from these states and UT.

About West Bengal, Pawar accused the BJP government at the Centre of “grossly abusing its power” to target Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is fighting a single-handed battle for the people of her state.

“The people of West Bengal are self-respecting. If anyone tries to attack the Bengali culture and pride, the whole state will stand up unitedly and retaliate,” warned Pawar.

He said in such a scenario, no matter what anybody may claim, he was confident that “Mamata Banerjee will return to power”.

In Kerala, Pawar said the NCP is in alliance with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and there is little doubt that they would attain a majority in the coming elections to retain power.

The poll scenario in Tamil Nadu seems to be in favour of the opposition DMK and its chief M.K. Stalin, who would unseat the ruling AIADMK and the people of the state would wholeheartedly support him to take over the reins of the state, Pawar added.

On Assam, the NCP chief said the BJP is already in power there and its comparative position there seems good so far, and hence it would retain power in that northeastern state.

The multi-phased elections for Assam, and West Bengal begin March 27, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote on April 6. Counting in all five polls will be held on May 2.

