Bars, clubs and liquor shops in Kerala all set to open

Thiruvananthapuram: Tipplers in Kerala will have reason to rejoice as they can return to their favourite drinking places on Tuesday, with the state government clearing the Excise Department’s proposal to reopen bars and other places.

According to an order from the Chief Secretary on Monday night, clubs, beer and wine parlours, and toddy shops have also been allowed to to open, while state-run KSBC’s retail outlets will be open until 9 p.m.

At present there are more than 500 bars in the state in the private sector, but they have been closed down since the last week of March in view of the coronavirus pandemic. An earlier bid to open the bars in September proved abortive after there was a spike in Covid cases.