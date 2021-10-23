Bathukamma documentary to be screened on Burj Khalifa

Hyderabad: The documentary of Bathukamma, Telangana’s flower festival, will be screened on the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa today.

According to a report published in The Hindu, these arrangements have been made by Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who will present at the event.

At the event, representatives from the State, Telangana Jagruthi members, and NRIs of Telangana origin will participate. Apart from them, officials of the UAE government and industrialists are expected to attend the event.

The purpose behind arranging the event is to introduce Telangana’s culture to the world. The event can be watched live on many platforms from 9:30 p.m.

Bathukamma

Although it is a festival of Telangana, it is played in some parts of Andhra Pradesh too.

It is celebrated for nine days during Durga Navratri. The literal meaning of the Telugu word ‘Bathukamma’ is ‘Mother goddess come alive’

Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa is a skyscraper located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is the tallest building in the world. The height of Burj Khalifa is 829.8 meters. It has 163 floors.

