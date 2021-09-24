BB 15: ‘Bigg Boss is in the mood to make life hell for contestants’

Mumbai: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 has not made it to the TV screens and is already ruling the headlines. After coming across an interesting theme, house photos to list of contestants, fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to begin.

Through promos, Salman had earlier revealed that contestants will have to undergo many twists and turns to make their place in the main BB 15 house. The tagline this year is ‘Jungle Mein Dangal.’ The superstar revealed that there will a lot of “Sankat in jungle” as the contestants will have to endure many challenges.

Facilities in Bigg Boss 15 house

During the press conference on Thursday, Aarti Singh‘s questioned Salman Khan about facilities in Bigg Boss 15, to which he replied, “Yes. they will get it, but very less compared to last seasons. Even though Bigg Boss is daanveer, iss baar daan kam kar diya. Contestants will only get a survival kit. Bigg Boss is in the mood to make life hell for them.”

Moving to the list of participants, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz are the confirmed names. Other speculated names of celebrities are Karan Kundrra, Neha Marda, Tina Datta, Tejaswini Prakash, Ronit Roy, among others.

