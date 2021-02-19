BBC Hindi tenders apology for displaying portrait of Prophet

Mumbai: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hindi has tendered an unconditional apology for displaying the portrait of Prophet in a video clip shared on its Facebook Page.

The apology was tendered after an organization named Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Board (Protection of the Honour of Prophet) filed a complaint with Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh against the media organization on February 16, 2021, Times of India reported.

Angry over the portrait of Prophet, a delegation led by the board president Maulana Moin Ashraf Quadri demanded the action against BBC Hindi. The delegation also included Congress MLA Amin Patel.

TNR Board Request To Issue Order To Initiate Strict Action Against BBC News Hindi For Displaying Portrait Of The Holy Prophet On Their Facebook Page pic.twitter.com/1hB7GFVhBc — Raza Academy (@razaacademyho) February 16, 2021

BBC Hindi removed portrait of Prophet

Realizing the mistake, the media organization issued an unconditional apology.

In a letter to Saeed Noorie, General Secretary of Raza Academy and member of the Board, BBC News Hindi Editor Mukesh Sharma wrote that the video has been revised. “We regret any offence it may have caused”, the Editor wrote.

After receiving the letter, the president of the board said that the matter ends as the media organization has removed the portrait and issued an apology.

It may be mentioned that the board was created to explore legal options against provocative posts and videos.