BCCI invites bids for construction services at NCA

New Delhi, March 7 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited bids for turnkey design build construction services for the upcoming campus of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru, through a tender process.

“As a part of the tendering process, the winning bidder will be awarded the contract for providing the turnkey design build construction services for the upcoming National Cricket Academy,” said the BCCI.

“The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the Request for Proposal (RFP) document which will be available from March 5, 2021 on receipt of payment of the tender fee of Rs 2,00,000 plus applicable GST. The tender document will remain for purchase till March 20, 2021,” the board further said.

