BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests COVID-19 positive

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

28th December 2021
Kolkata: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the cricket board sources said on Tuesday.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable,” a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly’s health, told PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

