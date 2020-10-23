B’desh court permits jailed rape convict, victim to marry

Dhaka, Oct 23 : The Bangladesh High Court has allowed the marriage of a man sentenced to life for rape and the victim, a media report said on Friday.

The panel of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Thursday after both sides agreed to the marriage, bdnews24 reported.

The further ordered the Rajshahi Central Jail superintendent to arrange the marriage at the prison gates.

The convict and the victim are cousins, both hailing from Rajshahi’s Godagari.

He raped the victim promising to marry her when she was 14 years old in 2011.

But he declined to marry her when she became pregnant.

The family tried to find a solution to the problem via arbitration but the attempts failed.

Finally, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Rajshahi framed the charges against the man on January 29, 2012 and sentenced him to life in prison on June 12 the same year.

