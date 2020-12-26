B’desh Covid-19 cases rise to 507,265, deaths reach 7,398

Dhaka, Dec 26 : In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh reported 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities, which increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 507,265 and 7,398, respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency quoted the DGHS as saying.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 448,803 including 2,113 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 per cent and the current recovery rate is 88.47 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.