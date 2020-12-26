B’desh Covid-19 cases rise to 507,265, deaths reach 7,398

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 10:24 am IST
B'desh Covid-19 cases rise to 507,265, deaths reach 7,398

Dhaka, Dec 26 : In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh reported 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities, which increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 507,265 and 7,398, respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency quoted the DGHS as saying.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 448,803 including 2,113 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 per cent and the current recovery rate is 88.47 per cent.

READ:  Farm laws 'anti-farmer', says BKU faction in impleadment plea in SC

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 10:24 am IST
Back to top button