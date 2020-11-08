B’desh govt urged to form panel to probe attacks on minorities

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Nov 8 : Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad (BHBCOP) general secretary Rana Dasgupta urged the Bangladesh government to form a commission to investigate all the attacks on the minority people of the country since 2012 and if the communal attacks are not stopped immediately then the minorities will hold a march from Chattagram to Dhaka.

He was speaking at a programme in Chattagram where nearly 500 people from 10 associations, representing minority groups, participated to protest against communal attacks on minorities. Former Justice Shamsuddin Manik, who was also present at the protest, said Bangladesh will never become a Pakistan, it is a country of communal harmony.

The protesters demanded an end to attacks on minority communities, which they claimed were done through spreading rumours of ‘hurting religious sentiment’.

Rana Dasgupta said, “At least 11 people from minority communities were threatened of murder, 30 were gang-raped and tortured, 23 were kidnapped, 23 were abducted, 34 were threatened to leave Bangladesh, 27 Goddess Durga idols were vandalised, 23 temples were attacked and many such incidents have happened in recent past in various part of the country. The culprits should be arrested immediately.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.