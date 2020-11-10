B’desh’s Covid-19 caseload reaches 423,620, death toll 6,108

Dhaka, Nov 10 : Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 1,699 new Covid-19 cases and 16 fatalities, which increased the country’s overall infection tally and death toll to 423,620 and 6,108, respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,520 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country, one of the worst-hit in the South Asian region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The total number of recovered patients stood at 341,416, including 1,648 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 per cent and the current recovery rate is 80.59 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of 4,019 daily new cases on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30.

