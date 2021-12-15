BDL displays products at exhibitions in Hyderabad, Vizag

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is organising a product exhibition at its Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam units as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The public sector undertaking is showcasing models of anti-tank guided missiles, surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, missile launchers and underwater weapons.

The exhibition, which was virtually inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, will continue till December 19. It is open from 10 am to 4 pm at Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, as well as the Visakhapatnam unit for general public.

BDL

“This is the first time that BDL is exhibiting a wide range of products at its premises, which are open for the general public,” said Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL.

BDL is showcasing its current and futuristic products. It is also facilitating visits of high school and college students to help them learn about the basics of applied science used in the products on display through interaction with the technical teams.

Entry to these locations will be allowed with government issued valid ID cards. School and college students are allowed with their school or college IDs.