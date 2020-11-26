Be ready to shell out Rs 1K for not wearing mask in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 26 : The Chandigarh administration on Thursday increased the penalty for not wearing face mask from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. However, there would be no night curfew in the city.

During a review meeting, UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore directed Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar to go for stricter punishment for violations of Covid-19 guidelines.

The UT Administration has also decided to open classroom teaching for the students in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, from December 1, 2020.

The Administration has also permitted the coaching institutions to open from December 1, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocols, both in classes and hostels.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.