Beats corona, son didn’t let her in, woman spends night on road

By Afreen Pervez

Hyderabad: In a heart-breaking incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar, a woman who defeated coronavirus and returned home had to spend the night outside on the road. Her son and daughter-in-law did not let her go inside their house and locked the door.

The 55 year old was being treated at Gandhi Hospital for several days and belongs to BJR Nagar. After spending continuous sleepless nights at the hospital, she reached home by herself as no one in the family received her. To add more to her distress, her son along with his wife locked the house and escaped from the rear door. Sitting helplessly on the road, the woman got emotional and requested authorities for help and justice.

Coronavirus fear

This is not the first such incident related to coronavirus fears. An ailing woman on Wednesday was left unattended by the medical workers. The emergency ambulance could not reach in time and the auto-driver left her mid way. The woman had to breathe her last on her way to the hospital.