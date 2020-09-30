Becoming Global Citizen – Skills and Approach: International Virtual Conference by AMU Law Society

Aligarh: The Law Society, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) organised its Sixth International Virtual Conference on ‘Becoming Global Citizen – Skills and Approach’.

Chief Guest of the conference, Ms. Shefali Raj, Managing Director, PSIT, Kanpur explained the meaning of ‘Global Citizen’ and how it is increasingly becoming a part of our everyday life. She said that the characteristics which are required in a global citizen are attitude, skills, knowledge, curiosity, flexibility, effective and appropriate communication, analytical and critical thinking, intercultural knowledge.

Ms Shefali further explained to the participants how they are all connected and are just one introduction away. She gave advice to the participants that they should “think globally, act locally” if they want to become a global citizen. At the end, she congratulated Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Samdani for inviting her to the conference.

This conference was presided by Dr. Prabham Thoudam who holds the record of youngest female Vice Chancellor of India and is now the Head of Research and Engagement Division, Oman. While addressing the participants, Dr Prabha highlighted the various global skills which have to be present in every global citizen. She further emphasised upon the importance of global skills in the leadership arena.

Dr. Prabha also gave her personal example on becoming a global citizen. She also praised the students of Aligarh Muslim University and said they are already having many qualities which are needed by a global citizen.

Prof. Shakeel Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law, AMU and President, Law Society said that the best example of a global citizen is Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan travelled to England in a time when it was very hard to reach there. He pointed out that the participants must read the life of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and should understand that how his global approach helped him in the foundation of Aligarh Muslim University.

Prof. Samdani further said that it is very important for a law student who wants to become a global citizen to be well aware about the developments in the world. He also congratulated the New Education Policy that it aims to open centres of top international universities.

Keynote Speaker of the Conference, Mr. Subhajit Sanyal, Himalyan White House National College, Nepal explained that a global citizen is a person who crosses the geographical and political boundaries of the nations and considers the whole world as his home. He said that the concept of global citizen is not new and it has its roots in society since ancient times.

Prof. Mohammad Ashraf, Dept of Law, AMU while proposing the vote of thanks congratulated the Law Society under the leadership of Prof. Shakeel Samdani for organizing six International Conferences in such a short period of time. In this conference, participants cleared their doubts during the question answer session. This session was moderated by Mr. Mohd Nasir, Dept of Law, AMU. Mr Abdullah Samdani, Secretary, Law Society welcomed the guests.

The conference was moderated by Ayesha Nasir Alavi, Joint Editor, Law Society. Dr Shad Khan, Shalja Singh, Habiba Sheikh and Afif Jilani introduced the guests.

This conference was made successful with the efforts of Sadaf Khan, Hunain Khaild, Samreen Ahmad, Shoeb Ali, Shubham Kumar, Pawan Varshney, Kashif Sultan, Ayesha Samdani, Amber Tanweer, Chandan Gupta, Somya Goyal, Samra Hashim and Fozia.