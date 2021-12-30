‘Bed-ridden, have reacted badly’, reveals COVID+ Nora Fatehi

Mumbai: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid and is currently in quarantine under the doctor’s observation.

Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson said: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December.”

“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently”.

Nora herself also released a statement on social media and confirmed the same

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”