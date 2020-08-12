Beirut explosion: Odisha asks factories to take safety measures

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 : In the wake of the Beirut blast in Lebanon that killed over 150 people, the Odisha government has asked all factories to take all possible safety measures to prevent any untoward incident in the future, said an official on Wednesday.

In a letter, the Directorate of Factories and Boilers instructed Occupiers of all factories to furnish a list and quantity of flammable and explosive materials used, handled and stored in their facilities.

The government has also sought a report to review the preparedness to deal with any such emergency.

“Occupiers of all factories are requested to provide the list and quantity of flammable and explosive materials used, handled and stored in their factories,” said the letter.

The Zonal Assistant Directors of Factories and Boilers have been instructed to verify the preparedness in factories under their jurisdiction and furnish a report on preventive measures taken by the respective factory managements.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.