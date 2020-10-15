Bejoy Nambiar on the casting challenge about his new project ‘Taish’

Mumbai, Oct 15 : The trailer of Taish releases on Thursday, and director Bejoy Nambiar says bringing multiple talents together for the project was quite a task initially but then everything fell in place.

The film features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane among others.

“It was a challenge for me to get people on board to make the film because of the ensemble cast. Usually, we get to see multistarrers when it is a comedy film but not in the case of a thriller. Whenever I would read out the script to someone, I would be asked who the hero of the film was. Especially from the producers, when I tried to pitch the film. I would reply, ‘sir, listen to the story first, it does not matter who the hero of the film is’. I know of a lot of people who did not touch the film because it has an ensemble cast,” Bejoy told IANS.

“Taish” releases on ZEE5 on October 29 as a film as well as in a web series format. The director said that the story is written in such a manner that it supports both the formats though initially it was supposed to release as a film in the theatre.

“The editing and structuring of the web series is different. In a thriller web series, it is important to edit every episode in a manner so that you leave the audience wanting to know more in the next episode. We have managed to do that,” he claimed.

On the digital release of “Taish”, Kriti said: “It does not matter if it is a small, niche film or a big-budget film, at the end of the day if the story is engaging, irrespective of its medium, the film will grow with the word of mouth and people will love it. I think the digital platform has its own wide reach and people will watch it sitting in the comfort of their homes.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.