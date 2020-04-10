Belarus national found dead in Varanasi

Varanasi: A 55-year-old tourist from Belarus, who was staying in a guest house of Shivala area in Bhelupur police circle since February 28, was found dead in his room on Thursday.

SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the additional city magistrate-I, circle officer of Bhelupur along with a team of doctors inspected the incident site after which the body was sent for post mortem.

The Belarus embassy has been informed about the tourist’s death.

Following the initial investigation, SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said that this tourist had come to the city with one more companion in February. The duo stayed at Alvis guest house in Shivala area. His companion had left after a few days but the deceased was apparently stranded here due to declaration of lockdown.

When the team of doctors had conducted mandatory checking of foreigners stranded in Varanasi, he had not been found.

The guest house manager said that the deceased had taken normal dinner on Wednesday night before going to bed.

However, when he did not open doors of his room till late morning on Thursday, the guest house staff alerted Bhelupur police.

When Bhelupur police broke into his room, his body was found lying on bed in nude condition. Singh said that the post-mortem report will throw light on the cause of his death.

Source: IANS

