News Desk 1Published: 26th November 2020 5:44 pm IST
Belarus reports 1,563 fresh Covid-19 cases

Minsk, Nov 26 : Belarus reported 1,563 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 130,012, the country’s health ministry said.

There have been 1,317 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 108,769, the ministry added.

So far, 1,128 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported.

As of Thursday, 3,158,352 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 35,174 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

