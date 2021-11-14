Belarus says ready for dialogue with EU on migrant crisis

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th November 2021 11:36 am IST
Belarus says ready for dialogue with EU on migrant crisis
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Minsk: Press Secretary of the Belarusian President Natalya Eismont has told the media that Belarus is always ready for a dialogue with European Union politicians on the migrant crisis.

She said “we have always been ready. We are ready now and we will be tomorrow. It was not us who destroyed this dialogue,” as she commented on the possibility of a conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Turkey bans citizens of Iraq, Syria, Yemen from flying to Belarus

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that the chancellor of Germany and the Belarusian president are ready to talk to each other, and hoped that it would happen soon.

MS Education Academy

In the past few days, Putin and Merkel held two phone calls on the migrant crisis on the Belarus-European Union border.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button