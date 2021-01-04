Bella Hadid reveals her trendy new hairdo

Washington: After teasing with glimpses of her hair transformation, American model Bella Hadid shared a selfie, giving her fans a closer view of her new look.

The 24-year-old super model took to her Instagram on Sunday (local time) and treated her fans to her new hairdo. In the picture, Bella can be seen featuring chunky orange highlights that gave a call back to the mid 90s nostalgia.

Her celebrity followers were quite impressed by the new look and were quick to leave their insights in the comment section.

Along with heart, crab and maple leaf emojis Bella’s half-sister Alana Hadid commented, “Super hero vibes.”

Fellow model and Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber said, “Wow. You’re a whole vibe.”

Meanwhile, La La Anthony succinctly commented with four heart-eyes emojis.

Perhaps Bella was inspired by the look of her older sister Gigi Hadid, who recently debuted her own latest look during the holiday season. But, obviously, this is not the first Bella has tried a new hairdo. Back in October, Bella added hair extensions and dyed her jet-black locks into a fall-appropriate caramel hue.

Source: ANI