Ben Hardy, Haley Lu Richardson cast in romantic film

ondon, Jan 9 : Actor Ben Hardy will star with Haley Lu Richardson in the forthcoming romantic film, The Statistical Probability Of Love At First Sight.

The film takes place over a 24-hour period and follows Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy), who begin to fall for each other on a flight from New York to London, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Actor Rob Delaney has been roped in as Hadley’s father, who moved to London after his divorce.

Dexter Fletcher, who directed Hardy in Bohemian Rhapsody, play Oliver’s father, and Sally Phillips will be seen as Oliver’s mother. Actress Jameela Jamil is the story’s narrator.

Vanessa Caswill directs the film, being produced in London.

