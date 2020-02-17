menu
search
17 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Benchmark indices fall after early gains on Monday

Posted by Qayam Published: February 17, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Benchmark indices fall after early gains on Monday
Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Benchmark indices slipped after opening in the green on Monday.

At 11.40 a.m. on Monday, the Sensex was trading at 41,238.66, down 19.88 or 0.068 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index was trading at 12,095.70, down 19 points, or 0.15 per cent.

On Monday, Sensex opened over 70 points higher at 41,324, Nifty jumped 18 points to 12,131.

Later, market lost early morning gains and was trading in red.

Experts say that the market reacted positively to measures taken by China to combat coronavirus outbreak but later acted on global cues.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved