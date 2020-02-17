Benchmark indices fall after early gains on Monday

A+ A-

Mumbai: Benchmark indices slipped after opening in the green on Monday.

At 11.40 a.m. on Monday, the Sensex was trading at 41,238.66, down 19.88 or 0.068 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index was trading at 12,095.70, down 19 points, or 0.15 per cent.

On Monday, Sensex opened over 70 points higher at 41,324, Nifty jumped 18 points to 12,131.

Later, market lost early morning gains and was trading in red.

Experts say that the market reacted positively to measures taken by China to combat coronavirus outbreak but later acted on global cues.