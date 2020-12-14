Bengal announce 26 probables for T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Kolkata, Dec 14 : The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced 26 probables for the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is to be played from January 10.

While announcing the squad, CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly did not name the captain.

The 12th edition of the twety20 competition is scheduled to be played between January 10 and 31, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has informed its affiliated state associations.

This will be the first tournament of the 2020-21 domestic season that has been delayed due to Covid pandemic. Usually, a domestic season starts in August.

Probables: Abhimanyu Eswaran, Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Subham Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arnab Nandy, Sudip Gharami, Mukesh Kumar, Aksh Deep, Ravi Kant Singh, Abhishek Das, Sandipan Das (senior), Mohammed Kaif, Subham Sarkar, Aritra Chatterjee, Subhankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Sujit Yadav, and Kaif Ahmed

Source: IANS

