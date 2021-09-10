Bengal bypolls: BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal to contest against Mamata

By Sameer|   Updated: 10th September 2021 1:03 pm IST
Priyanka Tibrewal
Priyanka Tibrewal [Twitter]

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field Priyanka Tibrewal from the Bhabanipur seat in Bengal by-polls. She will contest against the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Malviya tweeted, ” BJP has announced Smt @impriyankabjp, who represented the victims of post poll violence in Calcutta HC and got the order mandating a CBI and SIT probe, as its candidate from Bhabanipore against Mamata Banerjee. Bhabanipore must defeat Mamata Banerjee to stop Talibanisation of WB”.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination on Friday.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.

It may be mentioned that Bhabanipur seat was vacated by the state agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest from the seat.

In 2020, she fought from Nandigram against Suvendu Adhikari and lost.

The counting of votes will be done on October 3.

