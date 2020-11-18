Bengal captain Easwaran tests positive

Kolkata, Nov 18 : Bengal cricket captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who played the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in March, has tested positive for Coronavirus, the Bengal Cricket Association (CAB) announced on Wednesday.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran, who returned to join the Bengal squad for the pre-season, underwent a mandatory Covid test and was found positive. He is, however, asymptotic and is now quarantined and under treatment of medical panel of CAB,” CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das said in a statement.

Easwaran was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, but represents Bengal in domestic cricket.

The opening batsman was captain of the Bengal team that lost to Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first-innings lead in March.

Saurashtra won the toss and batted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The hosts piled up 425 and Bengal in reply were all out for 381. In their second innings, Saurashtra had scored 105 for four wickets when the match five-day match ended.

