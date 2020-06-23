Bengal educational institutions to now remain closed till July 31

Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that all state-run and state-aided schools, colleges and universities will now remain closed till July 31 in the wake of Covid-19 situation across the state.

Chatterjee said that date had been extended from earlier June 30. The decision to suspend day-to-day academic activities in colleges and universities till then was taken by the Education Department, based on certain recommendations.

He said that there will be no change in the functioning of these institutions. “It is just that the regular classes will now remain suspended till July 31, instead of June 30,” he added.

“The administrative functioning of the educational institutions will continue the way it was during the lockdown, maintaining all Covid-19 protocols,” the Minister said.

Source: IANS