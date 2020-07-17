Bengal Guv presents Rs 11 lakh cheque to martyred soldier’s family

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met the family members of martyred Indian Army soldier Rajesh Orang in Birbhum district and presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to them.

Orang was one of the 20 soldiers who were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh last month.

“He (Orang) made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at Galwan Valley,” the Governor tweeted.

The Governor along with wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited Orang’s native village Belgoria in the district to present the cheque of Rs 11 lakh to the martyr’s mother Mamata Orang.

Sudesh Dhankhar also gave 1,000 masks for the village residents.

During the visit, the Governor was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan.

